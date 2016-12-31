The Outspoken Cyclist – 12/31/2016

This week in a special presentation, we are offering up two of our favorite conversations from 2016 and a wonderful story that journalist/writer Maynard Hershon has spun for us in the past,

First up is Jeremy Powers, one of the top pro cyclocross racers EVER -. In my conversation with him back in October, we chatted about whether the rumors of his retirement are true, what happened in a key race in Iowa, and what he likes to eat!

He also shared some very interesting ideas about our sport of cycling. Jeremy’s was one of the most “liked” interviews on the show this year.

After a short musical interlude, we’ll come back with my August interview with the ever active Shannon Galpin – arguably one of the bravest and most inspiring women with whom I’ve ever spoken.

Her work with the women in Afghanistan stands as a testament to the sheer will of someone who just won’t take no as an answer. Her Afghan Women’s Cycling Team was nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize and her work has earned her a National Geographic Adventurer of the Year award. She is one of my favorite people in our world of cycling.

We close out 2016 with the re-telling of Maynard Hershon’s “Nice Wheels”.

I first heard the story many years ago, have heard it several times since, and never get tired of it. Of course, Maynard’s telling of it makes it that much better.

Lastly I would like to wish you a very happy, healthy, and peaceful New Year.

 

