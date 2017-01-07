The Outspoken Cyclist – 1/7/2017

Show #1 for the year!  Welcome and Happy New Year… I hope your holidays were fun.

First up, Jim Walker, managing director of Enigma Bicycle Works in the U.K. talks with Diane about his 4+ decade bicycle career, admitting that he is the brains and not the brawn behind the end products! He claims he is “useless with his hands” – and y et, he knows all the ins and outs of the handmade bike business.

Unlike most shops or custom builders, the client can come to Engima and watch the process from start to finish!  There is even a “frame building academy” where a customer can come in and build his/her own frame with the assistance of the masters at Enigma.

Mostly a titanium fabricator, Engima also makes steel and stainless steel, including their own forks and offer full bikes in 15 different models.

Jim and Diane also discuss the “one time only” coffee table book that Engima produced in 2013, Seventy-Three Degrees – the world’s finest bicycle builders.

Then we speak with Jan Gierlach, an 18 year old philanthropist who has already raised $600,000 for his 3 charities – ALS, Hospice, and Cancer.  His connection to all three is personal and heartfelt.

Jan’s interest in making a difference for each of these organizations initially came from a talk given to his school by Bob Lee.  We spoke with Bob about his charity, Ride for 3 Reasons back in 2012.  Now, Jan, who graduated a semester early from high school,  will embark upon a 3,300 mile cross-country solo bike ride next month to fulfill his promise to those who have supported his efforts and helped him meet his goal.

 

 

 

 

Play

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 59:44 — 27.3MB)

