Northeast Winds Orange and the Green @9:26

Eva Cassidy Danny Boy @9:22

Lunasa Dingle Berries @9:19

Bing Crosby Too-Ra-Loo-Ra-Loo-Ral (That's an Irish Lullaby) @9:14

Dervish John Blessings @9:04

Clancy Brothers & Tommy Makem Rising of the Moon @9:02

Irish Rovers Unicorn @8:57

Clancy Brothers & Robbie O'Connell Parting Glass @8:55

Dubliners Wild Rover @8:47

Brigid's Cross Some Say the Devil Is Dead / The Devil Went Down to Georgia @8:41

Irish Rovers Black Velvet Band @8:37