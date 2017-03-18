The Outspoken Cyclist – 3/18/2017

This week’s show offers up a wide variety of topics from the bicycle world.

My first guest, Christine Culver, is the former president now board member of the Sonoma County Bicycle Coalition. Christine and I talk about everything from her custom jewelry and stable of classic bicycles to her thoughts on advocacy and the state of cycling in the Sonoma County area.

Then, my first guest newscaster, DeVon Griffin, and I have a brief chat about Team Sky and the interview that Cyclingtips’ Shane Stokes did with Paul Kimmage. Is Team Sky going down that “U.S. Postal” road and what WAS in that mysterious package that was delivered to the team?

I talk with retired police officer Tim Thompson whose experience with OsteoStrong helped him to go from virtual immobility to being able to walk 15 miles without pain. Now, Tim manages the Willougby Hills, Ohio office of OsteoStrong and tells us what the process is and how it helps with strength, flexibility, and balance.

Finally, it’s off to Turn, Italy to chat with Paolo Casalis about the new film “48 Hairpin Turns at Night“, just released last week. The documentary is aboutBI and his quest to ride down the Stelvio at night – without brakes or handlebars. And, Giuliano is 77 years old.

So… big show – great guests! Let’s go!