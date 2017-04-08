The Outspoken Cyclist – 4/8/2017

The show this week begins with the mention of yet another untimely and tragic loss to the cycling community. Steve Tilford, 4-time National Cyclocross Champion and Mountain Bike Hall of Fame inductee (and that’s barely scratching the surface of who he was and what he did) was struck and killed on the Utah-Colorado border in the midst of a nasty truck/car crash on the Interstate Wednesday night.

His popular blog, SteveTilford.com has more information on Steve, his legacy, and offers you a glimpse into this special man. His loss will be felt for a long time to come.

After a short break, I talk with ODOT‘s Julie Walcoff about the opening of USBR50 through Ohio. A ribbon cutting took place this morning (April 8th) in London, Ohio to officially open the east-to-west designated bike route that will eventually be part of the cross-country USBR50 from California to Washington, DC.

Julie fills us in on how the route developed, the communities which all got on board with the plan, and some of the other projects that are in process at Ohio’s Department of Transportation.

Then, I check in with Tim French who is the 2017 ride director for the Cherohala Challenge. I’ve been hearing about this ride for many years and, this being a special year – 17 – on the 17th of June – in 2017, it was time to find out more.

There are 4 routes including the “Challenge”, a 115 mile ride that includes the famous “Dragon Tail” 318 turns in 11 miles, and over 10,350′ of climbing for the day. Fastest man and woman are the “designated Black Knights”. Your reward? The “dragon slayer” medal for finishing!

Then, I introduce you to Abbie Durkee, a true entrepreneur who is about to launch a brand new concept in bicycle retail – mainly for women. But, wait there’s way more – she’s a yoga (like me), she’s a mountain biker, a mom, and an artist. And, her story is very interesting! Oh, and her My Alibi Clothing company is famous for its bloomers!

