The Outspoken Cyclist – 4/15/2017

This week, I speak with Kath Sonnhalter, the force behind a new event here in NE Ohio - BikeBike! It takes place next Sunday, April 23rd at the iconic Beachland Ballroom and it’s all about commuting and self-supported touring.

You can find out more about it at their web site; Kath fills us in on the basics. I’ll be there moderating a series of panels and hope to see you there too!

Then, it’s off to Minneapolis to chat with frame builder Curt Goodrich. He builds his bikes in steel while lending a hand at HED Cycling part time to build one of Cervelo’s carbon frames. He still believes that steel is the ride that, once you experienced it, you will never forget and will probably come back to again and again.

He started out filing and sanding, he ended up as one of the première builders in our handmade bicycle world.

Curt is a one-man-shop, building and painting all his bikes in-house.

Then, I talk with Carmichael Training Systems‘ coach Chris Carmichael about his newest book, The Time-Crunched Bicyclist – Race Winning Fitness in 6 Hours A Week.

We chat about his background (he is an Olympian, a Hall of Fame inductee, was US Olympic Committee Coach of the Year, and more…), then on to his explanation of training high and training low.

I do ask him to speculate on the Giro and the Tour – he has some great insight into that too.

His favorite food? You’ll be surprised.