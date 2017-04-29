The Outspoken Cyclist – 4/29/2017

What a show – what a show!

This week we usher in May with Rob Gusky and the 2017 National Bicycle Challenge. With a lofty goal of 60,000 riders, Rob talks about some of the prizes – like a year’s supply of toilet paper! – the categories – such as corporate teams, schools, and clubs – and how Strava is integrated into the Challenge this year.

Then, Michael Haddad, a member of the Brooklyn Velodrome Vintage Wheelman, tells us about the exhibit he has curated that will be opening on May 11th at the Italian American Museum in Little Italy, NY.

The exhibit, “Italy’s Golden Age of Bicycles“, includes 12 brands, a collection of great wool jerseys, a lecture by Aili McConnon about her book, Road to Valor – Gino Bartali: Tour de France Legend and World War Two Hero” , and runs through July 2nd.

Then, we speak with retired pro cyclist, yoga instructor, and coach Leslee Schenck Trzcinski. Leslee, who now lives in Rochester, NY with her husband and daughter, tells us about her career, the crash that pretty much ended it, and the work she is doing with aging athletes, especially women.

PS – Remember, May is National Bike Month! Go for a Ride!