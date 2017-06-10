The Outspoken Cyclist – 6/10/2017

What happens when you add beer, whiskey, cheese, and bikes? You get to spend some time with Professor Casey Raymond in Europe. Dr. Raymond is a college chemistry professor and his fermentation and food science course is not just for science students.

His short trips abroad program introduces college attendees to the culture, history, social norms, and transportation alternatives as they travel to learn about the “consumables” of the country.

Professor Raymond was just awarded the SUNY Oswego President’s Award for Teaching Excellence and you are about to meet him!

Then, it’s off to Austin, Texas to speak with Aexon Hagens Berman’s Jonny Brown. The 20 year old has already garnered two National Championships as an amateur; now, in his professional career he’s starting to rack up some impressive results.

We talk about what it takes to be a professional cyclist and what he plans to do when his racing career is over.

Then, it’s off to the UK to talk with Matt Holden about Haute Route. The organization offers 7-day timed events that include a lot of perks along with the riding – mostly up hill!

This year, Haute Route introduces its first American edition in the Colorado Rockies.

So, let’s learn a bit about chemistry!