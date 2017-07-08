The Outspoken Cyclist – 7/8/2017

Should Peter Sagan, the reigning world champion, have been summarily ejected from the Tour de France after Stage 4? Controversy surround the “hasty” decision by the officials and it’s too late! Sagan was on a plane home the same night.

Velo News columnist Dan Wuori joins me to talk about the incident. He also reminds us that “Tour de Pharmacy” airs on HBO tonight, July 8th, at 10pm eastern

Then, USA Today journalist Brent Schroetenboer, wh has been following the Lance Armstrong case, gives us some background on the latest iteration of the saga as the November trial date looms ahead. Do the Feds have enough to convict Armstrong on the charges they are bringing or will we see an end to the controversy?

After Nako Nakatsuka was hit from behind by a car, she received a “pay up” letter from the driver’s insurance. She was suddenly liable for “backing in to the car and causing damage”. What ensued was evidently a comedy of errors adding insult to her injuries and the damage to her bike. Bike lawyer Bob Mionske and I discuss this case, what to do when you are involved in a crash, and how to prevent future litigation.

Finally, we hear from our National Bike Challenge Stories riders with our second audio. Gernot Sauter lives in Dusseldorf, Germany and as an employee of NBC sponsor 3M, gives us his impressions of the Tour de France, which started practically outside his doorstep.