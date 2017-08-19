The Outspoken Cyclist – 8/19/2017

My first guest is Niles Barnes. Niles is the Director of Greenway Programs for the East Coast Greenway and his background includes environmental management. He is particularly passionate about developing the physical trail of the Greenway as well as the potential it has to create a sustainable future that includes more healthy and prosperous local communities along the entire Eastern Seaboard.

This coming Thursday, August 24th, the ECG River Relay kicks off in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the Greenway. According to the information on the web site, “For 10 weeks, we’ll be visiting communities along the East Coast Greenway and encouraging everyone to celebrate healthy watersheds, active living, and local culture. We start in Calais, Maine August 24 and end in Key West, Florida October 30.”

It’s a 3,000 mile party and you are invited! Niles will be filling us in on what will happen at each of the partner stops along the way and how you can get in on the activities and the fun.

Then,I welcome veteran frame builder Kelly Bedford.

Kelly lives and works in upstate NY. He spent 21 years with the Serotta frame building factory and now offers his own K Bedford Customs out of his own shop.

We’ll learn about his philosophy, his frames, and chat a bit about the time he spent with the Serotta team building such iconic bikes as the Seven-11 team machines.

So… let’s find out more about the ECG River Relay from Niles Barnes.