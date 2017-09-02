The Outspoken Cyclist – 9/2/2017

Many listeners have been eagerly awaiting the show this week; and, as promised, my guest is Mr. Bicycle Quarterly himself, Jan Heine.

For those who do not know him, I’ll run down a few facts:

He IS the editor and publisher at Bicycle Quarterly, which is celebrating its 15th year with the Autumn edition – #61.  Even in this day of and instant and abundant news, every issue of BQ is eagerly awaited and devoured by its devoted fans.  It is the only bicycle magazine that does not depend upon advertising, relying solely on its subscribers.

Out of his journalistic work has come the development of a bevy of products in the “Compass” store.

He is the one of the major forces behind the 650B tire revolution

Jan is a long distance cyclist who uses his adventures to develop and test new equipment

And, so much more!

There have countless articles, interviews, and conversation with and about Jan – I’m hoping you enjoy this one!

