The OUtspoken Cyclist – 10/7-2017

I’ll be adding to this post ASAP!  Took a long time to edit this week… you’ll hear why

Three great guests

#1 Sam Gwynne with his provocative article about Lance Armstrong.

#2 Professor Jason Gill – He’s gonna’ tell you to ride to work!  It will cut your chances of cardiovascular disease by up to 40%! (OH, there’s a lot more here)

#3 Sue Knaup – from OneStreet.org – Her book, Bike Hunt, is right at the top of my favorites for 2017!

I’ll fill in  the details later!

Enjoy!

 

 

 

