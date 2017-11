This week, Diane speaks with Peter Weigle – for the entire show!

We talk about his time at the Choir School in NYC, his stint at Witcomb Cycles in London, his love of physics, and so much more.

Peter’s bike for the 2017 Concours de Machines in Paris, France, commissioned and ridden by Jan Heine, won accolades all around, yet didn’t win first place. (You’ll need to listen to find out why!)

Enjoy!