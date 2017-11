Listen to a spectrum of punk and hard rock ranging from the early days of both genres to new music from bands keeping the dream of the counter-culture alive.

Billy Talent Devil On My Shoulder @11:33

The Ataris San Dimas High School Football Rules @11:29

Descendents Nothing With You @11:27

The Vandals Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious @11:23

Elvis Hitler Shove That Sax @11:19

the Ergs Introducing Morrissey @11:14

Bratmobile Shut Your Face @11:10

Oi Polloi Let the Boots do the Talking @11:06

Paramore Misery Business @11:02

Agent Orange This is All I Need @10:57

Susanne Sundfor Walls @10:55