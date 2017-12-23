The Outspoken Cyclist – 12/23/2017

Happy, happy holidays everyone!

This week, I speak with Keith Laughlin from Rails-to-Trails as our last end-of-year charitable gift idea. We talk about the vast numbers of trails, the future of the trail system, and some programs that will be launched in 2018.

Then, award winning author David Coventry joins me via Skype from Wellington, New Zealand to talk about his book The Invisible Mile.

The story revolves around the 1928 Tour de France and the Ravat-Wonder team – the first English speaking team to compete in the grueling race. The story is told from the first-person perspective of an “unnamed” protagonist and delves deeply into the psyche of racing.

Then, I once again offer up Maynard Hershon‘s “Nice Wheels” as a “feel good” story for the holiday season.

The show isn’t long – but, it’s full of good stuff!

Happy Holidays!