The Outspoken Cyclist – 12/30/2017

Our final show of the year!  WOW – it went by super fast it seems.

Tonight, it’s once again round-the-globe to Christchurch, New Zealand this time to speak with Evelin Bourne.  Evelin and I “met” on FaceBook and as I followed some of the things she was doing and saying, I wanted to know more about her.

American born and raised, Evelin and her wife, Karen Taylor, took a bicycle tour to New Zealand to celebrate 20 years together… and Evelin decided THAT was where she wanted to live.

Along with their Corgi Potter, they moved “down under” in 2006 and they absolutely LOVE the country that is now their permanent home.

We talk about Evelin’s journey to NZ, why she rides, and how that fateful bicycle tour resulted in the move.

Then, it’s my year-end cycling news wrap-up with Velo News Dan Wuori.  Dan covers the competitive news while I expound on a variety of 2017′s “other” newsworthy cycling stories.

We talk Chris Froome (how could you not?), heart issues, Coryn Rivera, legislation, and more…

Lastly, let me take a moment to thank you all for listening to the show and wish you a Happy, Healthy, ans Safe New Year.

Play

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 55:49 — 25.4MB)

