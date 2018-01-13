Outspoken Cyclist – 1/13/2018

This week, we catch up with the iconic and ever re-inventing himself Ben Serotta.

Like the Phoenix rising, Ben launched his new serottadesignstudio.com website on Monday and I’ll have a lengthy conversation with him about his new venture.

We cover a lot of ground – including the bike models he is offering, why he chose steel and aluminum for materials, and which groupsets he decided to offer.

In the second half of the show, it’s off to the French Riviera to speak with author and avid cyclist, Max Leonard.

Max’s book, Lanterne Rouge, talked about the “last rider” in the Tour de France.

In his new book, Higher Calling, Max recounts stories dating back to the beginning of grand tour racing and bringing us right up to the present – as they relate to the seeming obsession cyclists have with the mountains. He talks of the victories and defeats – great joy and deep sorrows – in a beautifully researched history.

This may just be one of those books we can’t put down.