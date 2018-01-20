Outspoken Cyclist – 1/20/2018

Three up this week, beginning with the Mayor of Santa Rosa, Chris Coursey. He’s an avid cyclist, a journalist, and became Mayor in 2016.

Our conversation covers some pretty tough territory as the city lost 44 lives and 3,000 homes in the fires last October. Chris is steadfast in his desire to see the city recover and we talk about rebuilding, the cycling scene, and how the climate has changed over the years.

It’s a tough and hopeful conversation.

Then, I take a Skype trip over to Spain to speak with Coryn Rivera. While she doesn’t make much of a big deal about it, she IS a big deal!

Starting her racing career with a win at 10 years old, she has amassed more than 75 titles – both in the U.S. and around the world – in a variety of disciplines as a junior.

Now racing as a pro for Team Sunweb, Coryn gives us a glimpse into women’s cycling and what she thinks is going to propel it into the limelight.

Last – but absolutely not least – is my conversation with Sylvan Adams, the mighty force behind the Israel Cycling Academy, the 3-stage start of the Giro D’Italia in the Middle East, a new Velodrome project in Tel Aviv, and a host of other cycling related plans for the country of Israel.

Sylvan boasts a host of gold medals earned after he turned 40 when he took up competitive bicycle racing. Two years ago, he and his wife moved to Israel and his love of cycling is showing up all over the country – and the world.

Grab your gear and let’s go…