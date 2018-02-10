Outspoken Cyclist – 2/10/2018

Good stuff this week!

My first guests are Heather Dowd and Beppe Salerno – a husband and wife team. They own and operate Tourissimo Bike Tours, and this year they are offering 4 Chef Bike Tours. An American chef will ride with the guests as each tour explores the country, the traditions, the food, and the wine.

Then, we learn about VeloF ix – the mobile repair franchise – with founder Chris Gillemet. Chris takes us into the van, how the mobile app works, and why mobile repair is growing when so many bike shops are floundering.

Lastly, we check in with Craig Calfee from Calfee Designs. As always, he has so many projects in the works. Today we talk about Cyclists for Cultural Exchange and a trip to Cuba as well as Craig’s projects outside of the cycling world.