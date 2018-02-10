Outspoken Cyclist – 2/10/2018

Good stuff this week!

My first guests are Heather Dowd and Beppe Salerno – a husband and wife team.  They own and operate Tourissimo Bike Tours, and this year they are offering 4 Chef Bike Tours.  An American chef will ride with the guests as each tour explores the country, the traditions, the food, and the wine.

Then, we learn about VeloF ix – the mobile repair franchise – with founder Chris Gillemet.  Chris takes us into the van, how the mobile app works, and why mobile repair is growing when so many bike shops are floundering.

Lastly, we check in with Craig Calfee from Calfee Designs.  As always, he has so many projects in the works.  Today we talk about Cyclists for Cultural Exchange and a trip to Cuba as well as Craig’s projects outside of the cycling world.

 

Play

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:03:10 — 28.4MB)

On the Air

Schedule Playlists
Aron Good Love @8:50
KNK Love You (ëë¬´ ìë») @8:46
Henry 1-4-3 (I Love You) @8:41
Toheart Delicious @8:36
Jonghyun (ì¢í) Love Is So Nice @8:24
Suran Love Story Ft. Crush @8:20
Zico I Am You, You Are Me (ëë ë ëë ë) @8:17
Crush Summer Love @8:14
Junggigo & Soyou ì¸ Some ft. Lil Boi @8:10
WINNER LOVE ME LOVE ME @8:01
2NE1 Falling In Love @7:57
EXO Love Me Right @7:53

NEO Rocks

Northeast Ohio has one of the richest music scenes in the country. NEORocks brings you the best of best, from the past and the present. Regardless of the genre, if it's good, quality music, you could hear it on the show. Let us know what YOU want to hear. NEORocks is here for you. If you're a local artist send us your stuff. If you're a fan be sure to call in and request your favorite tunes.
@Midnight w/Eric - Local Music

Indie Heat of Da Nite

It's ba-a-ack! Indie Heat of the Night returns, late nights on WJCU. Playing you the very best in indie rock, indie pop, dance punk, post-punk, synth pop, lo-fi, emo, and alternative. Tune in every night from 2am to 6am for an edgy way to start--or end--your day.
@2 am Fresh Mix of Independent Music