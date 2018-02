This is Wordplay with George Bilgere and John Donoghue! This week’s episode is full of balogna with these poems:

-”I Love You, Sweatheart” Thomas Lux

-”Introduction” Billy Collins

-”Father’s Song” Greg Orr

-”On Turning 37″ Coreen Tyer

-”Before” Ada Limon

-”Carving” Robert Phillips

-”Henry Clay’s Mouth” Thomas Lux