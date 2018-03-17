Outspoken Cyclist – 3/17/2018

Today’s show, which airs on St. Patrick’s Day, will be in “podcast format” only! WJCU’s annual 18-hour Irish Marathon will preempt all other programming today. BUT, our podcast shall go on!

This week, Jim Sayer, the executive director of Adventure Cycling Association, joins me for a conversation that includes a wrap-up of the National Bike Summit, what’s new at Adventure Cycling (a whole lotta’ stuff!), and a brief recap of Jim’s cross-country ride with his daughter Lucy last year.

Then, we cross the pond to speak with the founder of Bespoked – The Handmade Show in the UK. Phil Taylor, who is a teacher by trade, needed a bike he couldn’t find – so he built one; and THAT led to the first Bespoked show 8 years ago.

This year, the show kicks off on April 20th in Bristol, England with 100 exhibitors in the iconic Brunel’s Old Station. We talk about some of the the differences between Bespoked and NAHBS and learn about what exhibitors as well as attendees expect from the show.