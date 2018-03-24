Outspoken Cyclist – 3/24/2018

Richard Schwinn in the house this week!  Yes, Richard came to visit dealers in the Midwest, and he stopped in NE Ohio to visit Brian as well as chat with me.

We talk about the state-of-the-custom-bike-business, how Waterford Precision stays on top of technology, and of course we talk a little bit of politics (as it relates to the tariffs in particular).

Always a good conversation!

Then, it’s off to Brooklyn, NY for an interview with Joe Nocella from 718 Cycles.

Joe – architect, teacher, LaCross coach, and shop owner – had to make some choices and picked LaCross and the shop.

718 Cycles isn’t your usual suspect when it comes to bike shops and Joe isn’t afraid to try something different to keep the business relevant and profitable.

Oh… and did I mention Van Halen?  Yeah – that too.

So, settle in for a great hour of the Outspoken Cyclist podcast!

 

