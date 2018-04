Time travel back to the '80s

Janet Jackson Nasty @10:46

Rick Astley Never Gonna Give You Up @10:42

Journey Anyway You Want It @10:37

Genesis One More Night @10:32

Sting If You Love Somebody Set Them Free @10:28

The Eurythmics Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This) @10:23

The Kinks Come Dancing @10:17

The Buggles Video Killed The Radio Star @10:08

Michael Jackson Don't Stop 'Til You Get Enough @10:00

Aretha Franklin You Got All the Aces @9:55

Countie Basie Orchestra Corner Pocket @9:50