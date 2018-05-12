Outspoken Cyclist – 5/12/2018

It’s our 400th Show and I hope you enjoy it.

My first guest is frame builder Julie Pedalino of Pedalino Bicycles. Julie has a short history as a frame builder and she’s already made a name for herself in the handmade bicycle world.

With a background in fine art and graphic design, Julie has taken the artistic side of the frame building craft to a new level with her intricate designs and airbrushed finishes.

We talk about about than and more, finding we have a very personal connection!

Then, Dr. Norm Houze joins me to talk about his long history with long-distance cycling as well as coaching teams for the famous Little 500 Race in Bloomington, Indiana.

Founder of the deCycles Indiana summer tours, Norm explains how he developed this yearly event and what it takes to complete it.