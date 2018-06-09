Outspoken Cyclist – 6/9/2018

Grant Petersen – Asked and answered! Brand new conversation with the Rivendell man. Grab your adult beverage and settle in – we’re talking all kinds of subjects – even disc brakes!

Then, it’s pro rider TJ Eisenhart – he may only be 23; but, he’s already got a dozen years of racing and podium finishes.

Currently riding for Holowesko-Citadel, TJ gives us some insight into what a sponsor expects, how he knew his destiny, and what he hopes his career holds.