Amanda Shires Leave It Alone @6:15

Arcade Fire Put Your Money On Me @6:11

Dawes Living In The Future @6:07

Timothy Seth Avett as Darling Disappointing You @6:02

M83 Kim and Jessie @5:55

Sunset Rubdown Winged/Wicked Things @5:50

The Black Keys I'm Glad @5:46

The Bouncing Souls Fight to Live @5:43

The Mountain Goats Diluadid @5:40

Tokyo Police Club You English is Good @5:36

Of Montreal A Sentence of Sorts in Krongsvinger @5:31