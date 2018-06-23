Outspoken Cyclist – 6/23/2018

Phil Southerland is the mighty force behind Team Novo Nordisk as well as a myriad of projects related to diabetes.

Diagnosed at the age of 7 months, doctors told his family he probably wouldn’t live much past his mid-twenties.

Phil discovered that riding and Snickers kept his blood sugar manageable, along with the proper insulin monitoring and dosing, and knew at an early age that his success as an athlete was something any Type 1 diabetic could aspire to with some guidance.

That knowledge has informed every aspect of his life and his outlook about exercise and diet are most enlightening. His goal is to share that outlook and he’s put together quite a repertoire of projects that further that goal.

Author and journalist Daniel De Vise had literally just landed for the start of his book tour in the western part of the country when I caught up with him this week.

Dan’s first two books had absolutely NOTHING to do with sports; but, his background as the son of a cyclist who came to the U.S. from the Netherlands and his memories of the glory days of America’s only Tour de France winner, gave him the inspiration to research and write – The Comeback – Greg LeMond – True King of American Cycling, and a Legendary Tour de France.

With tons of research and access to both Greg and his family, along with many of the excellent books about him as well as others who were part of his cycling career as guides, Dan has written a narrative that everyone – whether you love and follow our sport or not – will find compelling.