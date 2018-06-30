Outspoken Cyclist – 6/30/2018

This week we have a returning guest – one who was requested by listeners by the way. Chuck Marohn is Mr. Strong Towns and things have come a long way baby since I first spoke with him in back in 2013, he was in the throes of just fleshing out his Strong Towns objectives, much to the chagrin of other civil engineers who still believed that expanding our automobile infrastructure was still the right thing to do. As we fast forward the 5 years since we spoke then, there are “pockets” – his words – of folks who now see that perhaps investing back into our cities and towns in a local way – providing walking and biking options along with public transit, might just take us into the next decades more successfully.

After a break, I’m joined by Loretta Henderson. I was trying to get this conversation going about a year ago when, off she went, traipsing 5,000 meter climbs by foot because, her touring bike became really heavy to carry up those paths.

Loretta, who is also the found of Women on Wheels, an organization dedicated to women who cycle solo, has been there and done that on every continent and her story is both exhilarating and hilarious. She laughs and smiles – yes you can actually feel her smiles through the airwaves – and keeps accomplishing unbelievable tasks.