Outspoken Cyclist – 7/7/2018

Tour de France time! And, Giro Rosa. Two great events. And, with me to discuss them both is the “man-in-the-know Dan Wuori.

We talk Chris Froome, whose anti-doping case was recently dropped by the UCI and WADA, some of the other teams who just might make waves at the Tour, and that new and very short 17th Stage.

Then, it’s a conversation with BikeCad’s Brent Curry.

We talk about his couch-bike, treadmill-bike, and all about BikeCad – how it works, who uses it, and why it’s so popular.