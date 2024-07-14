Outspoken Cyclist – 7/13/2024

Finally, we will begin our series on cycling trails and paths. I did hear from quite a few of you about your favorites and we will begin the series here in my home state, Ohio.

Tom Bilcze is the president of the Ohio to Erie Trail Foundation and he has ridden almost every inch of the 326 mile route from The Ohio River to Lake Erie. Tom will offer us some of the highlights of the trail along with some great information about how to plan your trip including an interactive map.

A couple of weeks ago, I spoke with Tom Bilcze, the president of the Ohio to Erie Trail Foundation. Since then, I’ve been following his postings on FB as he rides up towards us here on the shores of Lake Erie. My conversation with Tom details much of what he is seeing as he moseys along.

This is the first in a series of conversations about “favorite trails.” I’ll tell you how to let me know about yours at the end of the show.

In the second part of the show, I welcome Sela Musa, a reporter for ZAG Daily, an online portal to The Business of Sustainabile Mobility. Sela will walk us through the EU’s Declaration of Cycling which, while not a mandate, sets forth 8 principles and 36 commitments around sustainability through cycling that the EU and its member states have agreed to commit to.

On April 3rd, the EU Declaration on Cycling was signed by all the EU Transport Ministers in Brussells. My guest, Sela Musa, wrote in her article for ZAG Daily that “It was a historic milestone for cycling.”

Sela is here to detail the Declaration and tell us about ZAG, the publication she works for that covers “The Business of Sustainable Mobility.”