Outspoken Cyclist 7/22/2-24

Last time, we began our series on favorite bike trails with the Ohio to Erie Trail and today, we’ll be exploring the Mickelson Trail in South Dakota.

A couple of years ago, Jim Sayer, who was with the Adventure Cyclist Association for many years, was riding cross country and stopped in to stay with Brian and me for a night. We got to talking about the trip he was making. He told us he would be taking in some of the Mickelson Trail in South Dakota on his way back to Montana.

When several people mentioned the Mickelson Trail as one of their favorites, Brian remembered that Jim had traveled it and suggested I contact him. He was happy to share his thoughts about it.

Jim Sayer, who was the executive director of Adventure Cycling, stepped down in 2021 and decided it was time to complete his perimeter tour of the U.S., stopping by our place in Cleveland for the night.

It was during that ride that he spent some time on the Mickelson Trail in South Dakota and since we are highlighting trails this summer, I knew he’d have some honest and forthright things to say about it. And so he did.

My thanks to Jim for joining me on the show. He sure made the Mickelson Trail sound appetizing! We have some photos of his time on the trail on our website, outspokencyclist.com as well a link to the Mickelson Trail website.

My first guest is not new to the show either. Leah Goldstein is arguably one of the most accomplished ultra-athletes I’ve ever had the honor to speak with.

She was world kick boxing champion at the age of 17. She was an undercover police officer in the Israeli army, she is a national cycling champion, and recently, she completed the grueling 4,000+ mile self-supported Trans Am road race .

The last time we spoke with Leah, she had just completed RAAM – winning the event overall. I thought that was crazy then! But, the Trans Am race is another level all together and today’s conversation covers the gamut from weather and equipment to wildlife and aspirations.

Let’s take a short break and when we return we’ll speak with Leah Goldstein some more. You’re listening to TOC.

We are back on TOC. I’m Diane Jenks. I want to preface the next part of my conversation with Leah with a comment. Back in February, Leah was to have given one of her amazing motivational keynote talks to the Inspire’s International Women’s Day Event. Then, she was suddenly dis-invited. The reasons given and the behind-the-scenes truths were completely different. Regardless of how you feel about the war in the Middle East, what Leah experienced was both uncalled for and clearly antisemitic.

My thanks to Leah for joining me today. I don’t know what is worse – being chased by a bear or being blistered all over by the sun. Regardless, Leah is ready to go again – with a lot more knowledge under her helmet.

I also appreciate that she was willing to share her thoughts about the Inspire incident last February. As I’m sure you can imagine, it struck hard when I learned about it back then.

You can follow Leah on her website leahgoldstein.com. We also have a few photos of her during the Trans Am event – since that was all the support she was allowed – someone taking a photo – as well as a link to a short video of Leah on course during the race. You can find them on our website, outspokencyclist.com

Before signing off today, I must bow down to this year’s Tour de France. In addition to it being one of the most interesting and exciting editions of the race, it was truly inspiring to see riders such as Biniam Grimay and Remco Evenepoel become super stars. And I’m beginning to think Tadej Pogocar might just break some long held records many thought would never be broken. Can you say Eddy Merckx?

As for the Tour, Joe Lindsey joins me next time to wrap-up this year’s Tour, chat about the remainder of the cycling race season, and we’ll preview the Olympics too.

We’ll also be continuing our series on favorite trail with the Empire State Trail in New York.

