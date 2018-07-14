Outspoken Cyclist – 7/14/2018

With the Tour de France in full swing, I thought a little perspective on racing might be interesting.

This week, I caught up with someone who has such a different and unique perspective on becoming a pro that I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to share it with you. Sean McBride went over to Belgium by himself. He entered races, he made a few dollars, and he kept racing. Then he came home.

And, he did that twice more – as in three’s a charm – only it wasn’t. What is charming is his perspective on these adventures and his advice to young riders who think that the only way to the top of the podium is through a Cat 1 license.

Then, I welcome back the IIHS‘s Russ Rader to talk about the new helmet study conducted at the Virginia Tech Helmet Lab. When we last spoke with Russ, he told us that the study was being conducted, and lat week the first results were released. As more and more helmets are tested, it seems that a new standard of testing might be the result.

Finally, I talk with Titanium Joe. That’s not his whole name – it’s Joe Szigeti – BUT, that’s his web site and he’s the guy who supplied amateurs and professionals alike with titanium tubing as well as helps aspiring builders with specialty welding kits.

