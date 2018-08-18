Outspoken Cyclist – 8/18/18

Ah yes 8-18-18… for those who like such things!

This week, it’s a chat about the road cyclist’s worst nightmare – right hooks!  EXCEPT, this is about a study that is trying to figure out how and why these things are happening.

Linda Poon from CityLab’s August 13th article, Science Tackles the Right Hook; Biking’s Most Feared Crash, looks at the small but telling study that took place as part of a much larger initiative to discover how to change drivers’ behavior…

Then, our friend Greg Priddy offers his Op-Ed piece – “The Evolution of the Wheel” – from the what goes around comes around department of bicycle componentry.  It’s quite entertaining and not untrue!

Finally, it an in-depth conversation with the founder and operations manager of Dirty Kanza.

Jim Cummins and LeLan Dains are 100% committed to this event and it shows.  This past June, 2750 riders slogged through the 200 mile, one-day ride through the hills, mud, prairie grass, and gravel of Emporia, Kansas – and happily so.

The event is considered the Wrold’s Premier Gravel Grinder.  “Hear All About It”.

 

Play

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 56:47 — 26.9MB)

On the Air

Schedule Playlists

The Heights
Adult Album Alternative and Community News
Nico Yaryan You Belong to Me @11:16
Meg Myers Numb @11:12
UNI Love's Not All You Need @11:07
Beck Missing @11:02
Joe Fox What's The Word @11:00
Death Cab for Cutie Gold Rush @10:55
Yoke Lore Fake You @10:51
Florence The Machine Hunger @10:48
White Denim Magazin @10:44
Matchbox Twenty These Hard Times @10:41
Paul Simon So Beautiful or So What @10:36
Shakey Graves Mansion Door @10:33

With Good Reason

Listeners call With Good Reason "the best way to make a long drive fly by" and "a much-needed forum." Each week scholars explore the worlds of literature, science, the arts, politics, history, and business through lively discussion with our ever curious host Sarah McConnell. From the controversies over slave reparations and global warming, to the unique worlds of comic books and wine-making, With Good Reason is always surprising, challenging and fun.
@12:30 pm w/Sarah McConnell - Literature, Science, Politics, History, Business

The Heights
@1 pm Adult Album Alternative and Community News