Outspoken Cyclist – 8/11/2018

Not the usual hour of fun and talk… and, I hope you enjoy this “mini-podcast”
We are just back from vacation and I have quite an interesting tale to tell.
Then, it’s off to Vermont to talk with Anthony Moccia about Rasputitsa… events for the gravel-minded. (What DOES it mean? You’ll find out when you listen!)
Coming up September 1st is The Redemption Tour – you might just want to add this to your pre-cross calendar!
And there are already 600 riders registered for the Spring, 2019 “main event”.
It might be short, but it’s not too bad!
Enjoy!
