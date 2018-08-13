Outspoken Cyclist – 8/11/2018

Not the usual hour of fun and talk… and, I hope you enjoy this “mini-podcast”

We are just back from vacation and I have quite an interesting tale to tell.

Then, it’s off to Vermont to talk with Anthony Moccia about Rasputitsa… events for the gravel-minded.  (What DOES it mean?  You’ll find out when you listen!)

Coming up September 1st is The Redemption Tour – you might just want to add this to your pre-cross calendar!

And there are already 600 riders registered for the Spring, 2019 “main event”.

It might be short, but it’s not too bad!

Enjoy!

