Outspoken Cyclist – 8/25/18

As promised, it’s a brand new conversation with Jan Heine!

From his Bicycle Quarterly Magazine, which turned 15 this year, to his comprehensive blog, Off The Beaten Path, and his store - Compass Cycles – where many of the components he offers comes from his extensive research, development, and testing, Jan and I talk about upgrades, riding on gravel, some of his recent travels, and more

It’s a delightful in-depth interview!

Then, Eric Weis, founder and director of the New England Builder’s Ball, joins me to fill us in on this year’s September 22nd event at the Boston Innovation & Design Building.

Finally, my opening includes a short piece about helping to sponsor The Outspoken Cyclist.  I would very much appreciate a listen and your consideration.

 

 

