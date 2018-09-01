Outspoken Cyclist – 9/1/2018

First up is Lisa Mazzola. When I first learned about her, from a listener by the way, I thought, how it is possible that she’s an artist, a yoga instructor, and a bicycling coach and I didn’t know her?

Well, I do now, and I think you’ll like her – a lot. She lives in NYC and along with her partner Kristen Phillips, runs The Art of Cycling NYC. Incorporating the mindfulness of yoga with the focus of skills, training, and all the areas of cycling that might not come naturally to any of us, Lisa and Kristen have developed some great programs for their clients.

After a break, we’ll welcome Peter Cossins back to the show. Last year, we spoke to Peter about his book The First Tour de France.

This year, his new book, How the Race Was Won, is a study in tactics. From the earliest Tour in 1903 to modern day racing, Peter looks back in history and follows the development of tactics right up to today.

What he finds is fascinating and informative.

How the Race Was Won might just be the book you want to add to your holiday gift list – it will be out in the States on November 12th.