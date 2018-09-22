Outspoken Cyclist – 9/22/2018

This week, it’s a 3-fer!

With women smashing world records all over the place, I caught up with Vittoria Bussi – one of the best!

On September 13th, she broke Evelyn Stevens’ 1-hour world record at 48.007km.

She’s wicked smart, wicked fast, and actually one of the most self-effacing people with whom I’ve had the privilege to speak.

Vittoria and I talk about the event, her training, and what’s next for her.

Then it’s off to Annapolis, MD for a very quick conversation with Velo-Orange’s Igor Shteynbuk.

As he gets ready  to pack it up and head up the eastern seaboard to Boston for the Builder’s Ball, Igor gives us a bit of background on the company, the products, and what’s new.

Then, let me introduce you to a very enthusiastic and interesting man – Ryan Johnson from Galaxy Gearworks.  Ryan has a great history in the bike biz and is now putting all his experience and effort into building bikes.

 

 

 

 

Play

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:04:15 — 30.9MB)

On the Air

Schedule Playlists
Wolf Parade Call it a Ritual @2:27
Elliott Smith Waltz #2 @2:22
The Long Winters Mimi @2:17
The Hold Steady Lord @2:12
The Black Keys Them Eyes @2:10
Saves the Day Ups & Downs @2:06
Brett Dennen Darlin' Do Not Fear @12:58
The Marcus King Band Autumn Rains @11:54
Susan Shann Price on Heaven (Song for Bristol Bay) @11:50
The Kathy Kallick Band It's a Horrible World @11:45
Steve Goodman Lincoln Park Pirates @11:41
Kate Campbell This, and My Heart Beside @11:38

The Heights
@6 am Adult Album Alternative and Community News

51%

In America, women make up more than half the population. Worldwide, women are expected to outnumber men within the next fifty years. And every issue we face is one that affects us all. Whether it's the environment, health, our children, politics or the arts, there's a women's perspective, and 51% is a show dedicated to that viewpoint. Host Susan Barnett talks to experts in their field for a wide-ranging, entertaining discussion of issues that not only fall into the traditional 'women's issues' category, but topics that concern us all as human beings and citizens of the global community.
@12:30 pm w/Susan Barnett - Women's Issues