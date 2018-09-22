Outspoken Cyclist – 9/22/2018

This week, it’s a 3-fer!
With women smashing world records all over the place, I caught up with Vittoria Bussi – one of the best!
On September 13th, she broke Evelyn Stevens’ 1-hour world record at 48.007km.
She’s wicked smart, wicked fast, and actually one of the most self-effacing people with whom I’ve had the privilege to speak.
Vittoria and I talk about the event, her training, and what’s next for her.
Then it’s off to Annapolis, MD for a very quick conversation with Velo-Orange’s Igor Shteynbuk.
As he gets ready to pack it up and head up the eastern seaboard to Boston for the Builder’s Ball, Igor gives us a bit of background on the company, the products, and what’s new.
Then, let me introduce you to a very enthusiastic and interesting man – Ryan Johnson from Galaxy Gearworks. Ryan has a great history in the bike biz and is now putting all his experience and effort into building bikes.
