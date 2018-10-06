Outspoken Cyclist 0 10/6/2018

My first guest, Christine Acosta, offers an interesting and enlightening conversation about Pedal Power Promoters, the organization she founded and runs in the Tampa-St. Pete area of Florida. PPP is doing some impressive and important work to bring business, community, and cycling together in the Tampa-St. Pete area of Florida.

Christine facilitates and helps businesses navigate the necessary labyrinth of the hows, whys, and wherefores of becoming a “bicycle friendly business” and help advocacy turn its ideas into realities.

After our break, I have a long conversation with one of my all-time favorite sports’ heroes!

When Julie Moss crawled across the finish line at the Hawaii Ironman in 1982, the whole world saw it on ABC Wide World of Sports. That race and that coverage changed Julie’s life forever; it changed the sport of triathlon forever.

Julie’s new book, Crawl of Fame, is the memoir all of us who saw that footage, were inspired somehow to become involved in the sport, and wondered what she is up to these days, have been waiting for.

We talk about her early life, her training (such that is was!), her marriage to World Champion Mark Allen, and what she is doing now.

The book does not disappoint! I hope my conversation with her doesn’t either.

PS – Julie will be racing this year’s Ironman on October 13th as will her son, Mats Allen!