Outspoken Cyclist – 10/27/2018

This week it’s a diverse group of interviews.

We begin with the Outdoor Edit‘s Molly Hurford and her advice for cool weather riding.

We talk about base layers, jackets, fingers and toes, and more.

Then, it’s a new product line from Norway – ReTyre. Instead of trying to match your tires to the terrain and weather as it changes, you can “zip” a new skin onto your tire to accommodate gravel or snow and ice.

Pshaw you say? No no… it’s real and Alex Gjendem Gvoren will explain it all.

Then, it’s off to Brooklyn, NY to speak with frame builder Johnny Coast. His name kept surfacing all over the place at French Fender Days and leading up to this weekend’s Philly Bike Expo.

So, I called and we talked! It’s a great conversation.

I hope you enjoy the show!

Play

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 58:22 — 27.9MB)

On the Air

Schedule Playlists
NU'EST Beautiful Ghost @8:52
VIXX Spider @8:48
Momoiro Clover Z Farewell, My Dear Sorrows (ãµã©ããæããæ²ãã¿ãã¡ã) @8:43
Dreamcatcher Chase Me @8:40
SuG Pastel Horror Yum Yum Show @8:28
Kalafina Magia @8:23
Versailles Rhapsody of the Darkness @8:18
BABYMETAL Headbangeeeeerrrrr!!!!! (ããããã³ã®ã£ã¼!!) @8:13
Kyary Pamyu Pamyu Fashion Monster @8:04
History Psycho @8:00
4Minute Black Cat @7:56
SHINee Dangerous (Medusa 2) @7:53

NEO Rocks

Northeast Ohio has one of the richest music scenes in the country. NEORocks brings you the best of best, from the past and the present. Regardless of the genre, if it's good, quality music, you could hear it on the show. Let us know what YOU want to hear. NEORocks is here for you. If you're a local artist send us your stuff. If you're a fan be sure to call in and request your favorite tunes.
@Midnight w/Eric - Local Music

Indie Heat of Da Nite

It's ba-a-ack! Indie Heat of the Night returns, late nights on WJCU. Playing you the very best in indie rock, indie pop, dance punk, post-punk, synth pop, lo-fi, emo, and alternative. Tune in every night from 2am to 6am for an edgy way to start--or end--your day.
@2 am Fresh Mix of Independent Music