Outspoken Cyclist – 10/27/2018

This week it’s a diverse group of interviews.

We begin with the Outdoor Edit‘s Molly Hurford and her advice for cool weather riding.

We talk about base layers, jackets, fingers and toes, and more.

Then, it’s a new product line from Norway – ReTyre. Instead of trying to match your tires to the terrain and weather as it changes, you can “zip” a new skin onto your tire to accommodate gravel or snow and ice.

Pshaw you say? No no… it’s real and Alex Gjendem Gvoren will explain it all.

Then, it’s off to Brooklyn, NY to speak with frame builder Johnny Coast. His name kept surfacing all over the place at French Fender Days and leading up to this weekend’s Philly Bike Expo.

So, I called and we talked! It’s a great conversation.

I hope you enjoy the show!