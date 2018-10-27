John Carroll Football Hour Episode 8: October 27, 2018

Up to No. 9 in the national rankings, John Carroll won a nail-biter over the previously unbeaten Marietta Pioneers in Week 8, 27-24. At 6-1 on the season, the Blue Streaks now prepare for the home stretch of their schedule, which starts with their final road contest of the season at Wilmington. This week on the John Carroll Football Hour, Eddie Marotta sits down with an anchor of JCU’s defense, junior linebacker Chad Stalnaker as well as sophomore running back Michael Canganelli to get some insight into this weekend’s matchup and reflect on the season to this point.

Play

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 56:07 — 64.2MB)

