FOOTBALL: #10 John Carroll vs. Marietta – Oct. 20, 2018

Week Eight presented John Carroll with a surprising challenge as the undefeated Marietta Pioneers came to University Heights. The No. 10 ranked Blue Streaks trailed for most of the afternoon before taking a late lead in the fourth quarter. Ultimately, they held on to push their record to 6-1 on the season and keep their playoff dreams alive. Co-sports directors Will Blake (play-by-play) and Eddie Marotta (color) had the call in this one.

Play

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 3:00:16 — 247.5MB)

On the Air

Schedule Playlists
Victor Mizzy The Addams Family Theme @4:55
Rocky Horror The Time Warp @4:51
Gene Vincent Race with the Devil @4:49
John Hiatt Riding With The King @4:45
Frankie Laine Satan Wears a Satan Gown @4:42
Frank Sinatra Witchcraft @4:39
Hannah Gill Lose @4:35
Flyleaf What's This @4:31
Stars One Day Left @4:28
Mumford & Sons Guiding Light @4:24
End Title End Title @4:22
Record Company Life To Fix @4:19

Catnap

A show devoted to extraordinary female vocalists across genres, with a subtle leaning toward alternative performances from the '90s.
@8 pm w/Frank - Female Vocalists

Our Own Riot

Listen to a spectrum of punk and hard rock ranging from the early days of both genres to new music from bands keeping the dream of the counter-culture alive.
@10 pm w/Zach - Hard Rock and Punk