FOOTBALL: #10 John Carroll vs. Marietta – Oct. 20, 2018

Week Eight presented John Carroll with a surprising challenge as the undefeated Marietta Pioneers came to University Heights. The No. 10 ranked Blue Streaks trailed for most of the afternoon before taking a late lead in the fourth quarter. Ultimately, they held on to push their record to 6-1 on the season and keep their playoff dreams alive. Co-sports directors Will Blake (play-by-play) and Eddie Marotta (color) had the call in this one.