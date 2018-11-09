FOOTBALL: #9 John Carroll vs. Heidelberg – Nov. 3, 2018

Onto Week 10 for John Carrol which improved to 7-1 on the season after a 66-19 blowout win over Wilmington last weekend. Now, they return home to face Heidelberg in their second-to-last game of the regular season. The Blue Streaks disposed of the Student Princes handily in a 27-0 shutout win, to post their third shutout at Don Shula Stadium this season and set up a huge showdown with crosstown-rival Baldwin Wallace in the season finale. Co-sports directors Will Blake (play-by-play) and Eddie Marotta (color) had the call in another meaningful JCU win.

Play

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 2:07:33 — 292.0MB)

On the Air

Schedule Playlists
Sung Si Kyung (ì±ìê²½) Fondly, Goodbye (ë¤ì íê², ìëí) @8:54
Sung Si Kyung (ì±ìê²½) You Are My Spring (ëë ëì ë´ì´ë¤) @8:50
Baek Ji Young Love and Again, Love (ì¬ëì ë ì¬ëì) @8:45
Baek Ji Young After a Long Time (íì°¸ ì§ëì) @8:42
Flowsik (íë¡ì°ì) Higher Plane Ft. Kang Min Kyung @8:34
Bewhy OK @8:31
Kisum Finding Differences (íë¦°ê·¸ë¦¼ì°¾ê¸°) Ft. Im Seul Ong @8:28
Hong Hyuk Soo (ííì) Lulu Lala (ë£°ë£¨ëë¼) Ft. Young Poo @8:24
Jonghyun (ì¢í) Beautiful Lady @8:15
Kim Min Seung (ê¹ë¯¼ì¹) From Now On (ìì¼ë¡) @8:12
Davichi Hot Stuff @8:08
Heo Ga Yoon Shameless Lie (ë»ë»í ê±°ì§ë§) @8:05

Indie Heat of Da Nite

It's ba-a-ack! Indie Heat of the Night returns, late nights on WJCU. Playing you the very best in indie rock, indie pop, dance punk, post-punk, synth pop, lo-fi, emo, and alternative. Tune in every night from 2am to 6am for an edgy way to start--or end--your day.
@2 am Fresh Mix of Independent Music

Inside Europe

A round up of topical issues that shape the European continent.
@6 am Exploration of Issues in Europe