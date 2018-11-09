FOOTBALL: #9 John Carroll vs. Heidelberg – Nov. 3, 2018

Onto Week 10 for John Carrol which improved to 7-1 on the season after a 66-19 blowout win over Wilmington last weekend. Now, they return home to face Heidelberg in their second-to-last game of the regular season. The Blue Streaks disposed of the Student Princes handily in a 27-0 shutout win, to post their third shutout at Don Shula Stadium this season and set up a huge showdown with crosstown-rival Baldwin Wallace in the season finale. Co-sports directors Will Blake (play-by-play) and Eddie Marotta (color) had the call in another meaningful JCU win.
