John Carroll Football Hour Episode 10: November 10, 2018

After shutting out Heidelberg at home 27-0, it all comes down to the final week of the regular season for John Carroll. At 8-1 on the season, the Blue Streaks go to battle with crosstown rival Baldwin Wallace with an at large big into the NCAA Tournament potentially at stake. In this week’s episode of the John Carroll Football Hour, Eddie Marotta invites two members of JCU’s stout defense, junior defensive tackle Conner Bogard and senior safety Mike Connick, on the show to get you ready for this week’s showdown with BW.
