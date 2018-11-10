Outspoken Cyclist – 11/10/2018

This week I speak with People for Bike’s Tim Blumenthal. He’s got a free gift for you… just offer up your email and name and you will be able to participate in any number of great programs and advocacy initiatives!

PFB has become a mighty force for cycling since it was launched in 1999 and now boasts more than 1.2million members! And, the work they are doing is getting great results!

Then, William Bevington, Professor of Information Design at the Parsons The New School for Design in NYC speaks with me about his long awaited book Japanese Steel – Classic Bicycle Design from Japan.

The book boasts 300 gorgeous photographs, covers the peak export years of the many brands that came out of a post war Japan, and offers up some fascinating details about the industry and its many quirks.

It’s all good!