FOOTBALL: #8 John Carroll vs. Randolph-Macon – Nov. 17, 2018

A 9-1 regular season earned John Carroll an at large bid to the NCAA Tournament and an opportunity to host the opening round. The Blue Streaks welcomed Randolph-Macon college out of Ashland Virginia into Don Shula Stadium to kickoff their postseason run. In the end, the home field advantage wasn’t enough, as the Yellow Jackets dominated time of possession with a patient run game and upset JCU 23-20. On the call were co-sports directors Will Blake (play-by-play) and Eddie Marotta (color), who brought the Blue Streaks’ memorable 2018 season to a close.

The Best of Our Knowledge

Every day, faculty members at schools and universities throughout the world are making discoveries that shape our ways of thinking and redefine our understanding of today's knowledge-driven society. Since 1990, The Best of Our Knowledge has highlighted breakthroughs across disciplines and across the globe, putting you in touch with the men and women at the forefront of their fields. Each week this program examines some of the issues unique to college campuses, looks at the latest research, and invites commentary from experts and administrators from all levels of education.
