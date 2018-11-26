FOOTBALL: #8 John Carroll vs. Randolph-Macon – Nov. 17, 2018

It's ba-a-ack! Indie Heat of the Night returns, late nights on WJCU. Playing you the very best in indie rock, indie pop, dance punk, post-punk, synth pop, lo-fi, emo, and alternative. Tune in every night from 2am to 6am for an edgy way to start--or end--your day.

Colin Meloy Wonder @3:05

Incubus Pardon Me @3:02

Red Hot Chili Peppers Give It Away @2:55

Okkervil River The Latest Toughs @2:52

The Bouncing Souls Kate is Great @2:49

Cold War Kids Rubidoux @2:44

Against Me! Even at Our Worst We're Better than Most @2:42

The Mountain Goats If You See Light @2:39

Reggie and the Full Effect Your Girlfriends Hate Me @2:36

Of Montreal Oslo in the Summertime @2:33

Death Cab for Cutie No Sunlight @2:30