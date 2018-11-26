FOOTBALL: #8 John Carroll vs. Randolph-Macon – Nov. 17, 2018

A 9-1 regular season earned John Carroll an at large bid to the NCAA Tournament and an opportunity to host the opening round. The Blue Streaks welcomed Randolph-Macon college out of Ashland Virginia into Don Shula Stadium to kickoff their postseason run. In the end, the home field advantage wasn’t enough, as the Yellow Jackets dominated time of possession with a patient run game and upset JCU 23-20. On the call were co-sports directors Will Blake (play-by-play) and Eddie Marotta (color), who brought the Blue Streaks’ memorable 2018 season to a close.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 2:59:35 — 164.4MB)