Outspoken Cyclist – 11/24/2018

With the gift-giving season just a few short weeks away, we continue our quest for cycling related products, services, and other ideas.

This week, I talk a bit about stocking stuffers with Kristin Wentworth from Planet Bike. We’ll talk about lights, bells, and some cold weather gear. And, while the company itself is pretty small, it does some big things when it comes to charity – we’ll discuss that too.

After our chat with Kristin, we talk about one of the most iconic and enduring events on the east coast – the Assault on Mt. Mitchell. Ride director Katie Jordan joins me to give us some history on the ride, why you can’t ride DOWN the mountain after you climb it, and what alternative is available if you aren’t up for the 7500+ elevation of the mountain and the 102 miles it takes to get to the top.

Finally, I catch up with Marty Jemison. I’ve been following Marty’s beautiful photographs from all over the globe over the past few months and wanted to know more about his company Jemison Cycling Tours.

Marty’s long history with cycling, including racing in Europe after college, led to his desire to offer tours that are tailored around the clients who book them.

On the Air

Schedule Playlists
Red Hot Chili Peppers Give It Away @2:54
The Bouncing Souls Ole! @2:51
Against Me! Cliche Guevara @2:49
Cold War Kids I've Seen Enough @2:46
The Mountain Goats Love Love Love @2:43
Reggie and the Full Effect Congratulations Matt and Christine @2:39
Death Cab For Cutie Bend to Squares @2:34
Of Montreal Forecast Facist Future @2:30
Wolf Parade Dear Sons and Daughters of Hungry Ghosts @2:26
Elliott Smith Bottle Up and Explode @2:23
The Long Winters Car Parts @2:19
The Hold Steady Sequestered in Memphis @2:15

