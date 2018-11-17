Outspoken Cyclist – 11/18/2018

So it’s T-minus 5 days until T-day here in the States. If you are celebrating, I hope you have a happy day, don’t overeat, and find time to get out on your bike! Unless it’s snowing, then I guess it’s skis, sleds, and skates!

This week, instead of two long conversations, the show is a sort of 4-part news-zine.

We cover another perspective on the tariffs, a new event in Cape Cod, a really interesting chat about driverless cars and some of the philosophical aspects of programming them, and last but certainly not least, a first-hand report about the California Camp Fire and how it is affecting the people in Chico, the town 11 miles “down the hill” from what was Paradise.

In fact, we begin with that report. California Travis as he is known to friends and family, works for Paul Components. He was born and raised in Chico and his parents were living in Paradise when the first swept through.

Travis gives us a picture of the devastation and offers some advice on how to help if you wish.

Then, it’s off to Brewster, Mass to speak with the ride directors of a new event, The SOS Cape Cod triathlon. It’s to be held next June and it’s a really different and interesting format. Yes, it’s got bike, run, and swim, but it’s not what you think. We’ll talk with ride directors Kathleen Walker and Andy Sherding after a break.

Part 3 is a chat with Zak Pashak, owner of Detroit Bikes. Back in October, Detroit Bikes, along with BCA (Kent Bikes) filed a 201 Petition that would impose a 50% tariff on bikes imported from China. On the surface, it sounds really bad for the bike industry; but, is it? Well, there was so much flack from the industry, that the petition was withdrawn and I wanted to know more about it.

Finally, it’s AV – autonomous vehicles and the impact they may or may not have on traffic, commuting, the safety of cyclists and pedestrians and more. I check in with journalist Joe Lindsey, whose October 2017 article spelled out part of the dilemma and has some new information from many studies that have either been just completed or are ongoing.