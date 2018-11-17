John Carroll Football Hour Episode 11: November 17, 2018

A 45-35 win over Baldwin Wallace to finish off the regular season clinched a playoff berth for the Blue Streaks. Now they get ready for what they hope is a long run to a national title. First up, a home matchup with Randolph-Macon out of Ashland, Virginia. In the first postseason episode of The John Carroll Football Hour this season, Eddie Marotta brings back head coach Rick Finotti and starting quarterback Anthony Moeglin to get you ready for the first-round showdown.

Play

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:00:30 — 83.1MB)

