Outspoken Cyclist – 12/1/2018

URGENT REQUEST FROM THE LEAGUE OF AMERICAN BICYCLISTS!

My first guest is Caron Whitaker, VP for Government Relations with the LAB. She is asking that we take action if we are interested in seeing a bill that is currently before the Senate coming up for a vote in it’s current form from being passed.

The AV Start Act, will give manufacturers of autonomous vehicles a ton of leeway in setting safety standards as the bill is currently worded. The LAB is requesting that we call – which is preferable over email – our Senators.

Then, I talk with the new CEO of Pacenti Cycle Design. Luke Humphreys is a long-time bicycle industry guy and recently took over the reigns of Pacenti with some very specific goals for the company. One of them is to bring customers up-to-date with current product and has instituted a “rim amnesty” that will do just that.

Last, and absolutely NOT least, is an extended and delightful conversation with Simon Firth – one of the proprietors of Firth & Wilson Transport Cycles in Philadelphia. Pa.

Originally hailing from England, Simon came over to the States for a vacation and stayed! He’s been involved in the bicycle industry for a very long time, spending over 15 years with Bilenky Cycle Works for example.

Simon and his wife Victoria, along with partner David Wilson opened Firth & Wilson Transport Cycles a couple of years ago and Simon and I talk about his history, the shops, and of course his dog Archie!