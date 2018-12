It's ba-a-ack! Indie Heat of the Night returns, late nights on WJCU. Playing you the very best in indie rock, indie pop, dance punk, post-punk, synth pop, lo-fi, emo, and alternative. Tune in every night from 2am to 6am for an edgy way to start--or end--your day.

We Are Scientists History Repeats @4:21

Incubus Wish You Were Here @4:18

Jamie Lidell Another Day @4:14

Brand New The Boy Who Blocked His Own Shot @4:09

Rilo Kiley Silver Lining @4:06

Kevin Devine You'll Only End Up Joining Them @4:02

Jenny Lewis & the Watson Twins The Big Guns @3:57

The Bouncing Souls The Ballad of Johnny X @3:55

Jawbreaker Ashtray Monument @3:52

Kind of Like Spitting Team Reasonable @3:47

Jaguar Love Highways of Gold @3:44